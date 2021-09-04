Royal Bank of Canada Has $47,000 Position in Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW)

Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Aviat Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVNW) by 378.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 665 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Aviat Networks were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Aviat Networks by 359.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth about $100,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aviat Networks during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aviat Networks by 1,134.4% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,836 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AVNW opened at $36.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $404.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.16. Aviat Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.25 and a 12-month high of $43.76.

Aviat Networks (NASDAQ:AVNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Aviat Networks had a return on equity of 20.20% and a net margin of 40.06%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aviat Networks, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AVNW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Litchfield Hills Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviat Networks in a report on Friday, August 27th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Aviat Networks in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aviat Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Aviat Networks Company Profile

Aviat Networks, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of wireless network products and solutions. Its product includes wireless transmission networking systems for microwave and millimeter wave networking applications such as microwave routers, microwave switches, and split mount RF unit. It also offers services such as network planning and design, site surveys and construction, systems integration, installation, maintenance, network monitoring, training, and customer services.

