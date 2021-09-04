Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) Price Target to C$0.25

Nevada Copper (TSE:NCU) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 163.16% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NCU. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Nevada Copper to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Haywood Securities cut their price objective on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.20 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Nevada Copper from C$0.30 to C$0.15 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$0.18.

NCU opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.16. The stock has a market capitalization of C$174.75 million and a P/E ratio of -5.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.16 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.20. Nevada Copper has a 12-month low of C$0.06 and a 12-month high of C$0.32.

Nevada Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in Nevada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver ores. Its holds 100% interests in the Pumpkin Hollow property located in Nevada, the United States. Nevada Copper Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

