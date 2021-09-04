Royal Bank of Canada Buys 8,550 Shares of Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)

Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT) by 247.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,550 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Energous were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WATT. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Energous by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Energous in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Harbor Financial Services LLC raised its position in Energous by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Financial Services LLC now owns 19,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 8,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cesar Johnston sold 10,187 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.77, for a total transaction of $28,217.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 426,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,180,706.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 15,265 shares of Energous stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.39, for a total value of $36,483.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 267,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $639,076.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 162,877 shares of company stock valued at $408,718 over the last three months. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WATT opened at $2.45 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.48 and a 200-day moving average of $3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.04 million, a P/E ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 3.31. Energous Co. has a 52 week low of $1.71 and a 52 week high of $7.69.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Energous had a negative net margin of 7,172.61% and a negative return on equity of 94.07%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energous Co. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WATT. Roth Capital cut their price objective on Energous from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Energous from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st.

About Energous

Energous Corp. engages in the development of wireless charging technology. It focuses on the product, WattUp, a wireless power technology consisting of proprietary semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas, that enables radio frequency based charging for electronic devices.

