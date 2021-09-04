Royal Bank of Canada Acquires Shares of 931 American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA)

Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in American Century Sustainable Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ESGA) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

Separately, Merriman Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Century Sustainable Equity ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA ESGA opened at $57.38 on Friday. American Century Sustainable Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.77 and a 1-year high of $57.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.55 and its 200-day moving average is $52.63.

