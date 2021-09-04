Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.200-$4.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Ross Stores also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.610-$0.690 EPS.

NASDAQ:ROST traded down $1.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.38. 1,243,652 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,982,616. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.86. Ross Stores has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $134.21.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 45.58% and a net margin of 7.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ross Stores will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.44%.

Ross Stores declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the apparel retailer to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ROST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Ross Stores from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $138.50.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ross Stores stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 34.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,371,486 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 353,069 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.38% of Ross Stores worth $170,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.44% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

