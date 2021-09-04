Rosenblatt Securities Raises Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Price Target to $160.00

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its target price hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Rosenblatt Securities currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Ambarella to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a hold rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Bank of America reiterated a sell rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambarella from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Ambarella currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $131.15.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $137.20 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a 52-week low of $46.99 and a 52-week high of $139.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 1.37.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 11.63% and a negative net margin of 23.12%. The business’s revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chenming Hu sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total transaction of $146,550.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,939,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,425,614 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 60.1% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

