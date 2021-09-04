Rope Hits Market Capitalization of $439,725.93 ($ROPE)

Rope (CURRENCY:$ROPE) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on September 4th. Over the last seven days, Rope has traded 5.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Rope has a market cap of $439,725.93 and $1,005.00 worth of Rope was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rope coin can currently be bought for about $15.70 or 0.00031476 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $33.02 or 0.00066187 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.46 or 0.00143232 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $83.24 or 0.00166833 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,003.31 or 0.08023801 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003197 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,901.91 or 1.00017941 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $411.08 or 0.00823921 BTC.

About Rope

Rope’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Rope’s official website is rope.lol . Rope’s official Twitter account is @dontbuyrope and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Rope

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rope directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rope should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rope using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

