ROAD (ROAD) Price Down 6.6% Over Last Week

ROAD (CURRENCY:ROAD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 4th. In the last week, ROAD has traded down 6.6% against the dollar. One ROAD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. ROAD has a market cap of $91,954.68 and approximately $42,410.00 worth of ROAD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.28 or 0.00066164 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $71.55 or 0.00142263 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $84.23 or 0.00167465 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 28.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,987.15 or 0.07927280 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003178 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,054.60 or 0.99518827 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $415.06 or 0.00825233 BTC.

ROAD Profile

ROAD’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,300,570 coins. ROAD’s official Twitter account is @ROAD920 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ROAD is roadpro.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ROAD attempts to create a full lifecycle interaction and accounting system for cars based on blockchain technology, which is called autoledger. The auto-ledger is an Internet of Vehicles and intelligent transportation systems built on individual interaction and community intelligence to implement related business applications, data confirmation and privacy protection with blockchain. At the same time, the ROAD Token is created to coordinate the resource exchange between the vehicle nodes and the heterogeneous chains. Road is a business-driven project, which continues to increase the marginal effect of the overall participation population through the practice and expansion of commercial projects. “

