RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) Shares Up 7.3%

RLX Technology Inc. (NYSE:RLX) shot up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.78 and last traded at $5.75. 150,780 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 10,298,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.36.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.24.

Get RLX Technology alerts:

RLX Technology (NYSE:RLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $366.08 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in RLX Technology by 160.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 29,581 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in RLX Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,746,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 25,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in RLX Technology by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,042,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,438 shares during the last quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of RLX Technology by 123.7% in the second quarter. Ocean Arete Ltd. now owns 549,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,797,000 after acquiring an additional 303,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of RLX Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.72% of the company’s stock.

RLX Technology Company Profile (NYSE:RLX)

RLX Technology Inc, together with its subsidiaries, researchers, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells e-vapor products in the People's Republic of China. It serves RELX branded partner stores and other retail outlets through distributors. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Beijing, China.

Further Reading: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for RLX Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RLX Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.