Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 8.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,695 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Microsoft accounts for 0.7% of Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Microsoft by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microsoft during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Newfound Research LLC increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 77.8% in the first quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 336 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft in the second quarter valued at about $162,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $301.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 52 week low of $196.25 and a 52 week high of $305.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $287.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $261.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

In other news, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MSFT. Fundamental Research raised their price objective on Microsoft from $256.70 to $281.78 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, August 29th. KGI Securities began coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush raised their price objective on Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Microsoft from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective (up from $325.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $320.39.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

Further Reading: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.