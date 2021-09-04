Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,555 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.26% of The Middleby worth $25,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in The Middleby by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its holdings in The Middleby by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 2,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Middleby by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 4.7% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,192 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of The Middleby by 211.3% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. 99.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MIDD opened at $179.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25 and a beta of 1.74. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $171.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The Middleby Co. has a 1 year low of $85.92 and a 1 year high of $196.49.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The Middleby had a return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 10.99%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIDD. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on The Middleby from $214.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Citigroup raised The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on The Middleby from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.00.

In related news, CTO James K. Pool III sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,979 shares in the company, valued at $3,656,157. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO James K. Pool III sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 25,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,535,262. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,290 shares of company stock valued at $1,829,659 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

About The Middleby

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

