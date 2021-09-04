Rhumbline Advisers Sells 5,489 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 582,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,489 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in UGI were worth $26,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of UGI by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 30,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in UGI by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in UGI by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 35,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in UGI by 154.4% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 441,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $20,438,000 after purchasing an additional 267,831 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in UGI by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UGI shares. Bank of America upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, June 28th.

In related news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 535,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $593,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares in the company, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

UGI stock opened at $46.88 on Friday. UGI Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.09 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $9.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.06. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. UGI’s payout ratio is currently 51.69%.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

