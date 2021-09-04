Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,823 Shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 408,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.27% of Capri worth $23,370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 183.2% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 150.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capri by 132.8% during the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new position in shares of Capri during the second quarter valued at $87,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Capri alerts:

NYSE CPRI opened at $56.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.11 and its 200 day moving average is $53.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $16.07 and a 12 month high of $61.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.62 billion, a PE ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.52.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. Capri had a return on equity of 29.12% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, Director Stephen F. Reitman sold 10,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.23, for a total value of $562,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of Capri stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total value of $989,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CPRI. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Capri from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capri has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Capri Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

Read More: How Buying a Call Option Works

Receive News & Ratings for Capri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.