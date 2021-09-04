Rhumbline Advisers Sells 2,626 Shares of Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

Rhumbline Advisers cut its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Universal Display were worth $24,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in OLED. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Universal Display in the first quarter worth about $90,508,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,926,000 after acquiring an additional 202,201 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 278.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 232,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,090,000 after acquiring an additional 171,235 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,359,000 after acquiring an additional 168,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Universal Display by 2,198.7% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 145,003 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,316,000 after acquiring an additional 138,695 shares during the last quarter. 64.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Universal Display from $250.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $217.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Display from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $222.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.67.

In related news, insider Julia J. Brown sold 22,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total transaction of $4,951,575.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OLED opened at $209.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $213.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $217.72. Universal Display Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.01 and a fifty-two week high of $262.77.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.12. Universal Display had a net margin of 35.73% and a return on equity of 19.98%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Universal Display Co. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corp. engages in research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies, and materials. It also develops and licenses proprietary OLED technologies to manufacturers of products for display applications, such as cell phones; portable media devices; tablets; laptop computers and televisions; and specialty and general lighting products.

