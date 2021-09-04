Rhumbline Advisers Sells 1,665 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 670,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,665 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.28% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $24,342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,563 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. 66.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,755 shares of company stock valued at $62,479. 1.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OHI shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America downgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.00.

Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors stock opened at $33.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 3.65 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $35.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.61. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a one year low of $28.08 and a one year high of $39.31.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.05). Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 23.48% and a return on equity of 5.26%. The business had revenue of $257.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.89 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. Omega Healthcare Investors’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is currently 82.97%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities. Its portfolio consists of long-term leases and mortgage agreements. The company was founded on March 31, 1992 and is headquartered in Hunt Valley, MD.

