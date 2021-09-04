Rhumbline Advisers Lowers Holdings in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its position in Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 404,245 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,886 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Masco were worth $23,814,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MAS. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $1,280,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,190,948 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $65,418,000 after purchasing an additional 63,373 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Masco during the 1st quarter worth $486,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Masco by 17.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 18,315 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total value of $582,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,701 shares in the company, valued at $19,506,374.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MAS stock opened at $61.19 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.17, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.75 and a beta of 1.30. Masco Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.54.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The construction company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.10. Masco had a return on equity of 379.98% and a net margin of 6.61%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.235 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Masco’s payout ratio is 30.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MAS shares. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Masco from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet lowered Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Barclays reduced their target price on Masco from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Masco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Masco from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Masco has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.79.

Masco Profile

Masco Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing and distribution of branded home improvement and building products. It operates through the following business segments: Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment includes faucets; plumbing fittings and valves; showerheads and hand showers; bathtubs and shower enclosures; toilets; spas, and exercise pools.

