Rhumbline Advisers Cuts Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Rhumbline Advisers trimmed its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,218,504 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 262,585 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned 0.24% of Cleveland-Cliffs worth $26,271,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CLF. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,274,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $518,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 124.7% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,570 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs by 450.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 114,165 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,296,000 after buying an additional 93,442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the 1st quarter worth $323,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John T. Baldwin sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $299,264.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 120,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,827,273.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CLF stock opened at $23.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.48 and a 52-week high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The mining company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 6.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 358.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.31) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Argus assumed coverage on Cleveland-Cliffs in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.09 to $28.35 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.14.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

