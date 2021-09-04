RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $15.87

RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of €15.87 ($18.67) and traded as low as €15.84 ($18.64). RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €15.98 ($18.80), with a volume of 1,921 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €15.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.90.

About RHÖN-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:RHK)

RHÃ-N-KLINIKUM Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, builds, acquires, and operates primarily acute-care hospitals in Germany. Its hospitals offer treatment services, including rehabilitation of cardiovascular patients, hand surgery, neurological, psychosomatic, addiction therapy facilities, ophthalmology, trauma surgery, dentistry, thoracic, pulmonary, vascular, tumors, neurological conditions, and treatment of spinal column, joints, and heart diseases.

