rhino investment partners Inc Acquires 43,755 Shares of Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY)

rhino investment partners Inc raised its position in Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) by 67.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 108,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,755 shares during the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp accounts for 1.2% of rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. rhino investment partners Inc’s holdings in Oak Valley Bancorp were worth $1,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of OVLY. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 437,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,506,000 after purchasing an additional 64,148 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 71,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 17,066 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 277.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 16,096 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 15,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Oak Valley Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $218,000. 22.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OVLY traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $17.67. 461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,790. The company has a market cap of $145.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.53. Oak Valley Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73.

Oak Valley Bancorp (NASDAQ:OVLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter. Oak Valley Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.80% and a net margin of 31.00%. The business had revenue of $13.39 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%.

In other Oak Valley Bancorp news, Director Lynn Dickerson acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.17 per share, for a total transaction of $51,510.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 6,055 shares of company stock valued at $105,225. 18.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oak Valley Bancorp Profile

Oak Valley Bancorp is a bank holding company, which operates through its subsidiary, Oak Valley Community Bank offers commercial banking services. It offers checking and savings, money markets, home loans, home equity loans, consumer loans, debit master card, telephone banking, mobile banking, commercial loans, agricultural loans, small business loans, and payroll services.

