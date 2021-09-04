Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Major Shareholder Sells $12,514,000.00 in Stock

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.57, for a total value of $12,514,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 123,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,696,110. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Mmmk Development, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 42,368 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.18, for a total value of $2,422,602.24.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 110,658 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $6,307,506.00.

On Tuesday, August 3rd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 60,323 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.93, for a total value of $4,339,033.39.

On Tuesday, July 20th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 51,838 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.03, for a total value of $3,422,863.14.

On Wednesday, July 7th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 82,583 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total value of $5,535,538.49.

On Tuesday, June 22nd, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 94,110 shares of Revolve Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total value of $6,055,037.40.

On Tuesday, June 8th, Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 59,922 shares of Revolve Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.26, for a total value of $3,311,289.72.

Shares of Revolve Group stock opened at $60.40 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $65.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.27. Revolve Group, Inc. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $74.82.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.21. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 13.18%. The firm had revenue of $228.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $198.91 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 60.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Revolve Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 8,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 77,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,340,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RVLV. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $58.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Revolve Group from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Revolve Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Revolve Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.36.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve, and Forward segments. The Revolve segment offers assortment of apparel and footwear, accessories and beauty products from emerging, established and owned brands.

