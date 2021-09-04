Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) Short Interest Down 13.1% in August

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVPH) saw a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a drop of 13.1% from the July 29th total of 50,400 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 109,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $3,473,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Reviva Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $329,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $2,573,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ RVPH opened at $4.33 on Friday. Reviva Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.29 and a 52-week high of $15.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.26. The company has a market capitalization of $57.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.46 and a beta of -0.11.

Separately, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Reviva Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

About Reviva Pharmaceuticals

Reviva Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the central nervous system, respiratory, and metabolic diseases. It uses chemical genomics driven technology platform and proprietary chemistry to develop new medicines.

