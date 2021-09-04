Reviewing Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) & Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY)

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo (OTCMKTS:AOMOY) and Unrivaled Brands (OTCMKTS:UNRV) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo alerts:

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Unrivaled Brands’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo $2.50 billion 0.56 $111.02 million N/A N/A Unrivaled Brands $14.29 million 5.04 -$30.12 million N/A N/A

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has higher revenue and earnings than Unrivaled Brands.

Profitability

This table compares Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Unrivaled Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 5.90% 3.49% 2.81% Unrivaled Brands -57.06% -13.14% -7.29%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.0% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by institutional investors. 27.3% of Unrivaled Brands shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and Unrivaled Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo 0 0 0 0 N/A Unrivaled Brands 0 0 0 0 N/A

Risk & Volatility

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo has a beta of 0.54, suggesting that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Unrivaled Brands has a beta of 2.27, suggesting that its stock price is 127% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo beats Unrivaled Brands on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Company Profile

Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo engages in the generation of heat and electric power in the Moscow City and Moscow region. It operates in two segments, Electric Energy and Heat Energy. The company owns 15 power plants with an operational capacity of approximately 12,825 megawatts of electricity; and 43, 211 gigacalories/hour of heat capacity. It is also involved in the provision of repair and reconstruction services. In addition, the company provides electrical engineering services. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo was founded in 1886 and is based in Moscow, Russia. Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo is a subsidiary of Gazprom Energoholding LLC.

Unrivaled Brands Company Profile

Terra Tech Corp. cultivates, produces, and retails medical and adult use cannabis products. The company also operates medical marijuana retail and adult use dispensaries, cultivation, and production facilities in California and Nevada under the BlÃ¼m name in California and Nevada. Terra Tech Corp. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Ana, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Joint Stock Company Mosenergo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.