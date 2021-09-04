Reviewing Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT)

Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) and Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Qutoutiao and Bumble, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53

Bumble has a consensus price target of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Qutoutiao and Bumble’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67% Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.9% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Qutoutiao and Bumble’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.56 -$169.26 million N/A N/A Bumble $488.94 million 14.69 $66.15 million N/A N/A

Bumble has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Bumble beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

