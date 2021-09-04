Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Head to Head Analysis

Retail Properties of America (NYSE:RPAI) and New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Retail Properties of America has a beta of 1.77, meaning that its share price is 77% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, New York Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.94, meaning that its share price is 94% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Retail Properties of America and New York Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Retail Properties of America 4.32% 1.24% 0.54% New York Mortgage Trust 148.35% 10.13% 3.87%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Retail Properties of America and New York Mortgage Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Retail Properties of America $430.04 million 6.72 $14.57 million $0.84 16.02 New York Mortgage Trust $350.16 million 4.75 -$288.51 million ($1.39) -3.15

Retail Properties of America has higher revenue and earnings than New York Mortgage Trust. New York Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Retail Properties of America, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Retail Properties of America pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. New York Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.1%. Retail Properties of America pays out 35.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. New York Mortgage Trust pays out -28.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Retail Properties of America has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and New York Mortgage Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. New York Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

80.4% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.9% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Retail Properties of America shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of New York Mortgage Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Retail Properties of America and New York Mortgage Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Retail Properties of America 0 4 0 0 2.00 New York Mortgage Trust 1 2 2 0 2.20

Retail Properties of America currently has a consensus target price of $11.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.70%. New York Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $5.00, indicating a potential upside of 14.16%. Given New York Mortgage Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe New York Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Retail Properties of America.

Summary

New York Mortgage Trust beats Retail Properties of America on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Retail Properties of America Company Profile

Retail Properties of America, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm’s retail operating portfolio includes: power centers; neighborhood and community centers; and lifestyle centers and multi-tenant retail-focused mixed-use properties, as well as single-user retail properties. The company was founded on March 5, 2003 and is headquartered in Oak Brook, IL.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio. Its investment portfolio includes multi-family credit assets, single-family credit assets, agency securities, and other mortgages. The company was founded on September 26, 2003 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

