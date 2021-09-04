Rentberry Hits 24 Hour Volume of $121.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 4th. One Rentberry coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $385,673.88 and $121.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Rentberry has traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00061285 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00003370 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00015080 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62.40 or 0.00124966 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.10 or 0.00182450 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00806300 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. It was first traded on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rentberry’s official message board is rentberry.com/blog . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Rentberry Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentberry should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

