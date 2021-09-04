ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) Trading Up 5.3%

ReneSola Ltd (NYSE:SOL) shares were up 5.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $7.59 and last traded at $7.52. Approximately 6,870 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 2,732,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital decreased their target price on ReneSola from $8.20 to $7.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sidoti assumed coverage on ReneSola in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

The company has a market cap of $494.51 million, a PE ratio of 44.32 and a beta of 2.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.53.

ReneSola (NYSE:SOL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. ReneSola had a return on equity of 4.02% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ReneSola Ltd will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SOL. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ReneSola in the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $138,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $450,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in ReneSola during the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. Institutional investors own 33.98% of the company’s stock.

ReneSola Ltd. engages in the manufacture of solar wafers and modules. It operates through the following segments: Wafer, Cell and Module, and Solar Power Projects. The Wafer segment includes manufacture and sales of monocrystalline and multicrystalline solar wafers and processing services. The Cell and Module segment involves in the manufacture and sale of PV cells and modules.

