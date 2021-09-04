Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Renasant Co. (NASDAQ:RNST) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.17.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RNST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Renasant from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Renasant from $46.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Renasant in a research report on Friday, June 4th.

RNST traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $34.54. The company had a trading volume of 166,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20 and a beta of 1.26. Renasant has a 12-month low of $20.89 and a 12-month high of $46.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.47.

Renasant (NASDAQ:RNST) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.85 million. Renasant had a net margin of 21.40% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Renasant will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Renasant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.60%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Renasant by 173.2% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 41,174 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,704,000 after acquiring an additional 26,101 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Renasant by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,605,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $144,238,000 after acquiring an additional 299,189 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Renasant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 34,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Renasant by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 23,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Renasant by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 88,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,528,000 after acquiring an additional 4,640 shares during the period. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Renasant

Renasant Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial, fiduciary, and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Community Banks, Insurance, Wealth Management, and Other. The Community Banks segment delivers banking and financial services to individuals and small to medium sized businesses including checking and savings accounts, business and personal loans, interim construction loans, specialty commercial lending, as well as safe deposit and night depository facilities.

