Ren Market Cap Reaches $902.00 Million (REN)

Ren (CURRENCY:REN) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Ren coin can currently be bought for $0.90 or 0.00001799 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Ren has traded 47.6% higher against the dollar. Ren has a market cap of $902.00 million and approximately $207.41 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00061364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001990 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015093 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.95 or 0.00127233 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 22.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.05 or 0.00183152 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.84 or 0.00805495 BTC.

Ren Coin Profile

REN is a coin. It was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 coins and its circulating supply is 997,763,051 coins. The official website for Ren is renproject.io . Ren’s official Twitter account is @republicorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ren’s official message board is medium.com/renproject . The Reddit community for Ren is /r/republicprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The REN is an open-source decentralized dark pool for trustless cross-chain atomic trading of Ether, ERC20 tokens and Bitcoin. REN is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network. Ren is an ecosystem for building, deploying, and running general-purpose, privacy-preserving, applications using zkSNARK and our own newly developed secure multiparty computation protocol. It makes it possible for any kind of application to run in a decentralized, trustless, and fault-tolerant environment similar to blockchains but with the distinguishing feature that all application inputs, outputs, and state, remain a secret even to the participants running the network. “

Buying and Selling Ren

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

