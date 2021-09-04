Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Purchases $913,116.63 in Stock

Regional Management Corp. (NYSE:RM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 15,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.71 per share, for a total transaction of $913,116.63. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 355 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.52, for a total value of $20,064.60.

On Tuesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,784 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.65, for a total value of $214,363.60.

On Friday, August 13th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 10,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.62, for a total value of $566,200.00.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 15,000 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.16, for a total value of $857,400.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 3,900 shares of Regional Management stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $227,526.00.

NYSE RM opened at $57.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $594.11 million, a P/E ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 28.98 and a current ratio of 28.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $52.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.52. Regional Management Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $15.87 and a fifty-two week high of $60.45.

Regional Management (NYSE:RM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.39. Regional Management had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 18.49%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Regional Management Corp. will post 6.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 24th. Regional Management’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.27%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RM. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Regional Management during the 1st quarter valued at $281,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 85.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,792 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,619 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Regional Management by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307 shares during the period. 98.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RM has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Regional Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Regional Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th.

About Regional Management

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. The firm’s products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.

