Redrow plc (LON:RDW) Receives GBX 726.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Redrow plc (LON:RDW) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 726.38 ($9.49).

Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Redrow from GBX 720 ($9.41) to GBX 820 ($10.71) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Redrow alerts:

LON:RDW opened at GBX 696.80 ($9.10) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £2.45 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.04. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 650.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 645.54. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 351.80 ($4.60) and a 1-year high of GBX 721.20 ($9.42).

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops and sells residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Redrow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redrow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.