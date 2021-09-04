Redpanda Earth (REDPANDA) Market Cap Hits $4.70 Million

Redpanda Earth (CURRENCY:REDPANDA) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 4th. In the last week, Redpanda Earth has traded up 29.7% against the US dollar. One Redpanda Earth coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Redpanda Earth has a total market cap of $4.70 million and approximately $103,933.00 worth of Redpanda Earth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $32.38 or 0.00064783 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.78 or 0.00137608 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $91.46 or 0.00182985 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,928.44 or 0.07859823 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003173 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49,914.25 or 0.99865898 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.14 or 0.00804590 BTC.

Redpanda Earth Coin Profile

Redpanda Earth’s official Twitter account is @redpandatoken . The Reddit community for Redpanda Earth is https://reddit.com/r/RedPandaToken

