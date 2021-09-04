RedFOX Labs [old] 1-Day Volume Tops $14,149.00 (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs [old] (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. One RedFOX Labs [old] coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0146 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular exchanges. RedFOX Labs [old] has a total market cap of $1.98 million and $14,149.00 worth of RedFOX Labs [old] was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RedFOX Labs [old] has traded down 11.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.67 or 0.00061512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002924 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.25 or 0.00014544 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002005 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.44 or 0.00127226 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $395.77 or 0.00793655 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.40 or 0.00046926 BTC.

RedFOX Labs [old] Profile

RedFOX Labs [old] (RFOX) is a coin. It launched on April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs [old]’s total supply is 501,236,441 coins and its circulating supply is 135,724,845 coins. RedFOX Labs [old]’s official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs [old]’s official website is redfoxlabs.io

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain-based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

RedFOX Labs [old] Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RedFOX Labs [old] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RedFOX Labs [old] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RedFOX Labs [old] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

