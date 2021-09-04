Red Eléctrica Corporación’s (RDEIY) “Underweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Barclays

Barclays reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RDEIY. Societe Generale lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Red Eléctrica Corporación from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS RDEIY opened at $10.21 on Friday. Red Eléctrica Corporación has a fifty-two week low of $8.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.51. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.41.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.6082 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.18%.

Red Eléctrica Corporación Company Profile

Red Eléctrica Corp. SA engages in the power transmission and operation of electrical systems. It also offers telecommunication services and other related activities. The company was founded on January 29, 1985 and is headquartered in Alcobendas, Spain.

