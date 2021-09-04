Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) versus BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Critical Survey

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) and Recruiter.com Group (OTCMKTS:RCRT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for BTRS and Recruiter.com Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BTRS 0 1 8 0 2.89 Recruiter.com Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

BTRS currently has a consensus price target of $18.00, suggesting a potential upside of 59.57%. Given BTRS’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe BTRS is more favorable than Recruiter.com Group.

Profitability

This table compares BTRS and Recruiter.com Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BTRS N/A -23.07% -11.26% Recruiter.com Group -78.75% N/A -125.52%

Volatility and Risk

BTRS has a beta of 0.31, meaning that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruiter.com Group has a beta of -1.4, meaning that its stock price is 240% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.8% of BTRS shares are held by institutional investors. 19.0% of Recruiter.com Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares BTRS and Recruiter.com Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BTRS N/A N/A -$4.45 million ($0.68) -16.59 Recruiter.com Group $8.50 million 7.13 -$17.04 million N/A N/A

BTRS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Recruiter.com Group.

Summary

BTRS beats Recruiter.com Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

BTRS Company Profile

BTRS Holdings Inc. provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments. The company's proprietary technology platform offers customers various ways to present invoices, such as online, email, AP portal, and print/mail; and receive payments through credit card, ACH, email, phone, and paper check. It serves customers across diversified industry verticals comprising technology, healthcare, industrial, wholesale distribution, consumer packaged goods, and others. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Lawrenceville, New Jersey.

Recruiter.com Group Company Profile

Recruiter.com Group, Inc. engages in the operation of on-demand recruiting platform. Its solutions include professional hiring, recruiters on demand, recruiters training program, and healthcare recruiting. The company was founded by Michael Jay Solomon, Ashley Saddul, and Miles Jennings on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

