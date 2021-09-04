RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $89.65 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that RE/MAX Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RMAX) will post $89.65 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for RE/MAX’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $88.50 million to $90.79 million. RE/MAX posted sales of $71.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that RE/MAX will report full-year sales of $321.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $307.42 million to $329.38 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $353.74 million, with estimates ranging from $317.42 million to $379.29 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover RE/MAX.

RE/MAX (NYSE:RMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.23 million. RE/MAX had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 40.36%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of RE/MAX in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RE/MAX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.20.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RMAX. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 491.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,615,000 after buying an additional 97,348 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of RE/MAX during the 1st quarter worth about $213,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 42,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,670,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of RE/MAX by 105.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153 shares during the period. 90.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RMAX stock traded down $0.16 on Monday, hitting $33.65. 75,230 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,924. The firm has a market cap of $635.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03 and a beta of 1.49. RE/MAX has a 52 week low of $29.40 and a 52 week high of $43.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.16.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. RE/MAX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.59%.

About RE/MAX

RE/MAX Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of real estate franchise services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate, Mortgage, Marketing Funds, and Other. The Real Estate segment inlcude operations of the company’s owned and independent global franchising operations under the RE/MAX brand name and technology and data subscription revenue.

