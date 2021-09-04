Rational Advisors LLC Has $689,000 Stake in Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Rational Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BG. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the second quarter valued at about $49,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BG traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $77.39. 609,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,291,656. Bunge Limited has a one year low of $43.41 and a one year high of $92.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.85 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75 and a beta of 0.65.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.01. Bunge had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 28.91%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bunge Limited will post 8.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.30%.

BG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bunge from $104.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

About Bunge

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Sugar and Bioenergy, and Fertilizer. The Agribusiness segment involves in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

