Rational Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 970 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $87,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of EXPO. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 55.8% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 23,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,252,000 after acquiring an additional 8,283 shares during the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its position in Exponent by 8.1% during the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 120,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,717,000 after acquiring an additional 9,040 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Exponent by 1.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 118,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $1,093,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Exponent during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Exponent from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exponent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

NASDAQ:EXPO traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $116.94. The stock had a trading volume of 150,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,347. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a PE ratio of 64.61 and a beta of 0.36. Exponent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.42 and a 12 month high of $118.68.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.06. Exponent had a net margin of 21.94% and a return on equity of 26.17%. Sell-side analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.61%.

In other Exponent news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.54, for a total value of $99,915.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,248 shares in the company, valued at $595,857.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.14, for a total transaction of $654,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,583 shares of company stock worth $6,406,594 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc is an engineering and scientific consulting company, which engages in the provision of engineering, scientific, environmental, and health consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Engineering and Other Scientific and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment include technical consulting in different practices primarily in engineering.

