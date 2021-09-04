Raise Price Reaches $0.0040 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 12.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 3rd. In the last seven days, Raise has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. Raise has a total market capitalization of $58,514.98 and approximately $790.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Raise alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00061326 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002935 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014647 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.44 or 0.00125537 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.80 or 0.00791776 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.39 or 0.00047018 BTC.

Raise Coin Profile

Raise (RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Raise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Raise and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.