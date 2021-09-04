Radix Price Tops $0.11 on Major Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 12.9% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on September 4th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC on exchanges. Radix has a market capitalization of $81.72 million and approximately $1.14 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Radix has traded down 8.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00060976 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003236 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.52 or 0.00015041 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002003 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.56 or 0.00127180 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.37 or 0.00178842 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $399.94 or 0.00800295 BTC.

Radix Profile

EXRD is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

