RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) Position Lessened by Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD.

Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. decreased its stake in RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 270,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. owned 0.55% of RADA Electronic Industries worth $3,299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 44,766 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in RADA Electronic Industries by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,365 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in RADA Electronic Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $125,000. 46.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RADA stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.35. 163,925 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,078. RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $14.80. The firm has a market cap of $559.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.23.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The aerospace company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 19.54%. Equities analysts forecast that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RADA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.20.

RADA Electronic Industries

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

