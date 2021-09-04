Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) vs. Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) Financial Contrast

Bumble (NASDAQ:BMBL) and Qutoutiao (NASDAQ:QTT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Bumble alerts:

96.2% of Bumble shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.9% of Qutoutiao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Bumble and Qutoutiao, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bumble 0 7 8 0 2.53 Qutoutiao 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bumble presently has a consensus price target of $64.13, indicating a potential upside of 7.00%. Given Bumble’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Bumble is more favorable than Qutoutiao.

Profitability

This table compares Bumble and Qutoutiao’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bumble N/A -2.36% -1.54% Qutoutiao -13.84% N/A -27.67%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bumble and Qutoutiao’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bumble $488.94 million 14.69 $66.15 million N/A N/A Qutoutiao $765.96 million 0.56 -$169.26 million N/A N/A

Bumble has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Qutoutiao.

Summary

Bumble beats Qutoutiao on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc. provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and credit-based dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis. Bumble Inc. was founded in 2014 in and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Qutoutiao

Qutoutiao, Inc. operates as an online platform for headlines. Its principal activity is to operate through the mobile platforms: Qutoutiao, and Quduopai. The Quduopai is a mobile application, which allows users to create, upload and view video content through mobile phones. The Qutoutiao focuses on humor, stories and other light entertainment content that delights and inspire. The company was founded by Eric Siliang Tan and Lei Li in June 2016 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Bumble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bumble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.