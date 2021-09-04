Quilter (LON:QLT) Shares Down 0.5%

Quilter plc (LON:QLT) shares were down 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 149.60 ($1.95) and last traded at GBX 149.95 ($1.96). Approximately 3,182,561 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 3,625,443 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 150.65 ($1.97).

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Quilter from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 180 ($2.35) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.91, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 153.74 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 156.41. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.46.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a GBX 1.70 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Quilter’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.18%.

In other news, insider Paul Feeney sold 784 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($2.08), for a total value of £1,246.56 ($1,628.64).

About Quilter (LON:QLT)

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

