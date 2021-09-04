QuickSwap Hits 1-Day Volume of $19.73 Million (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on September 3rd. QuickSwap has a total market capitalization of $188.98 million and $19.73 million worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $577.74 or 0.01159626 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded 7.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002574 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.72 or 0.00067681 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.96 or 0.00138409 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82.04 or 0.00164676 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 53.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,896.48 or 0.07820962 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003211 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49,964.06 or 1.00287153 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $404.46 or 0.00811831 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap’s launch date was October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 327,100 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

