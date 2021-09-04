Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Northland Securities

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) had its price target raised by Northland Securities from $103.00 to $129.00 in a research report report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson raised their price target on Quanta Services from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen raised their price target on Quanta Services from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quanta Services from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, August 30th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Quanta Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.46.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Shares of Quanta Services stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. Quanta Services has a one year low of $48.53 and a one year high of $116.43. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $93.72 and its 200 day moving average is $91.58. The stock has a market cap of $16.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. Analysts predict that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.21%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.23%.

In related news, Director John Michal Conaway sold 3,500 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.57, for a total value of $313,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,226 shares in the company, valued at $647,232.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 117.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 754,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $68,346,000 after buying an additional 407,330 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 12,220.8% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,025,341 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,865,000 after buying an additional 1,017,019 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the second quarter valued at approximately $622,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Quanta Services by 4.3% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 19,266 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 801 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

About Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

Further Reading: Forex

Receive News & Ratings for Quanta Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quanta Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.