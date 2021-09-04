Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NYSE:NX opened at $21.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08 and a beta of 1.67. Quanex Building Products has a 1-year low of $17.09 and a 1-year high of $29.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $23.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.49.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $279.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Quanex Building Products’s payout ratio is 25.81%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 105,909 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,631,000 after purchasing an additional 15,911 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 366,689 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,512 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Quanex Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,220,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Quanex Building Products by 91.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 284,476 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,066,000 after purchasing an additional 135,765 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

