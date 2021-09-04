Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stake Increased by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 46.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 87,061 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 27,692 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.9% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 24,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,715 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 11.2% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,491 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3.6% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 60.4% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,593 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Roderick Nelson sold 1,587 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.72, for a total value of $296,324.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,909 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total transaction of $351,256.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 48,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,876,344. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,182 shares of company stock valued at $2,240,288. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QRVO opened at $185.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.03 and a 12 month high of $201.68. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $189.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.21.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QRVO shares. Westpark Capital started coverage on Qorvo in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 target price on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Qorvo from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $223.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Qorvo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $203.68.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

