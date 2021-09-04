Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Sierra Metals in a report issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sierra Metals’ FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.64 EPS.

Separately, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$5.25 price objective on shares of Sierra Metals in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$437.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.38 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.74. Sierra Metals has a one year low of C$1.84 and a one year high of C$4.92.

About Sierra Metals

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

