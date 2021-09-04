Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:SPCE)

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Virgin Galactic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Konrad anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.29) for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Virgin Galactic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.03) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.92) EPS.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.09).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. cut shares of Virgin Galactic from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

NYSE SPCE opened at $24.28 on Thursday. Virgin Galactic has a 12 month low of $14.27 and a 12 month high of $62.80. The stock has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SPCE. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at $86,506,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 19.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,677,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197,259 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Virgin Galactic during the second quarter valued at $61,548,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 24.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,725,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,652 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Virgin Galactic by 49.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,775,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,420 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Virgin Galactic news, Director Craig S. Kreeger sold 10,000 shares of Virgin Galactic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total transaction of $251,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 3,750,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total transaction of $120,975,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,785,000 shares of company stock valued at $200,118,500. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

