Pzena Investment Management LLC Sells 310,628 Shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Pzena Investment Management LLC cut its position in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,756,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 310,628 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC owned 1.79% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $36,443,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 78.0% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 4,743.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,972 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 3,890 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC bought a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 1st quarter worth $108,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 26.8% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRH shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Truist Securities upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.50.

Shares of NYSE DRH traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.88. 1,062,234 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,919,566. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $11.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.71.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.07). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative return on equity of 28.76% and a negative net margin of 155.43%. Equities analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

