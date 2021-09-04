Pzena Investment Management LLC Lowers Position in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Pzena Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 682,577 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,560 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $24,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Shinhan Financial Group by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,386,996 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,521,000 after purchasing an additional 586,636 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 304,825 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,928,000 after buying an additional 81,877 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 187,066 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after buying an additional 20,953 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 131,481 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after buying an additional 104,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Shinhan Financial Group by 825.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 113,769 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 101,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHG traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.46. 65,954 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 118,104. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $22.75 and a 1 year high of $39.17. The company has a market cap of $17.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.04.

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of management and financial support services to its subsidiaries. The company was founded on September 1, 2001 and is headquartered in Seoul, South Korea.

